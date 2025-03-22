People at a beach in Kent, United Kingdom were baffled to see a creepy figure that looked like a skeleton but with strange fins. It was covered in gold colour and appeared like the remains of a mermaid. Paula Regan was out for a walk with her husband Dave in Margate, Kent, when she spotted the figure. She told South West News Service (SWNS) that it was "the weirdest thing".

The entire thing stood out on an empty beach, said Paula. It looks like a cross between a fish and a human, as some put it, a "mermaid hybrid". The figure was partially buried in sand and surrounded by seaweed.

Paul told SWNS, "The head looked skeletal, but the back part - where the fishtail was - was soft and squidgy. It didn't feel slimy or decomposed, but it was definitely strange."

She added that when they first spotted the figure on the beach, they thought it must be a seal or just driftwood. However, when they went up close, they were shocked by what they found. "For the life of me, I can't tell you what it was," she said.

Soon, other people started gathering to take a look, but no one was sure what it was.

Mermaid, alien or a shiphead

Speculations soon took off, with some calling it an alien head, and others suggesting it could be a figurehead from a ship, a flotsam, or an art installation.

Thanet District Council took note of the figure and informed the concerned teams. However, they haven't said anything about what the mysterious creature is.

Meanwhile, social media users were also in awe of the figure, with one of them saying, "I’m thinking Margate is the UK’s Area 51."