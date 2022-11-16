Morning news brief: Trump declares presidential bid, missile strike in Poland & more

Putting all the speculations to rest, Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his formal bid for the 2024 presidential race. In other news, US President Joe Biden said that the missile that struck the eastern side of Poland wasn't fired by Russia.

'America's comeback starts right now': Donald Trump declares his 2024 presidential bid

Former US president Donald Trump has filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run, officially setting off his third White House bid.

G20 Summit LIVE | Missile that struck Poland wasn't fired from Russia: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that according to preliminary information, the missile wasn't probably fired "from Russia". He gathered allies for an emergency meeting ahead of the final day of G20 and said that they would support Poland in probing "exactly what happened".

Ukraine: Fresh Russian attacks cause power cuts in several regions

Fresh Russian strikes on Tuesday (November 15) caused power outages in several Ukrainian cities. The fresh barrage of Russian strikes have affected power supply in Kharkiv and Lviv. Kharkiv is the second largest city of Ukraine.

Goldman paid $12 mn to female ex-partner who alleged 'sexist culture': Report

A veteran female executive who complained about a hostile work environment for women in the most senior positions of the respected company was supposedly compensated more than $12 million by Goldman Sachs, as reported by Bloomberg.

