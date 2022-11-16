Goldman paid $12 mn to female ex-partner who alleged 'sexist culture': Report

A veteran female executive who complained about a hostile work environment for women in the most senior positions of the respected company was supposedly compensated more than $12 million by Goldman Sachs, as reported by Bloomberg.

David Solomon, CEO of the storied Wall Street investment firm, was charged in the court case, which Bloomberg has seen, with boasting about having oral sex.

A settlement with the former business partner was reached two years ago, and the finance company allegedly fought to conceal the specifics of the dispute from becoming public knowledge.

According to her, senior executives at Goldman Sachs allegedly spoke crude and derogatory things about women.

The charges that Solomon made his purported boast shortly after he assumed control of the business in 2018 are included in the lawsuit.

At least three executives are said to have overheard Solomon's alleged statement at the time, according to the report, which alleges that the investment bank promoted a sexist culture.

As per Bloomberg, the fact that Solomon, 60, made such an uncharacteristic comment is what made it stand out. The allegations have been vigorously refuted by the bank.

The corporation allegedly allowed senior personnel to make obscene and vulgar remarks, according to the report, and Goldman agreed to pay the female employee "well over" $12 million.

It's possible that the claimed secret settlement, which was delivered two years ago, is the biggest payment of its kind to date.

According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs was keen to reach a settlement since the bank is working to increase diversity among the top ranks.

(with inputs from agencies)