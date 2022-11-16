'America's comeback starts right now': Donald Trump declares his 2024 presidential bid

Former US president Donald Trump has filed paperwork for the 2024 presidential run, officially setting off his third White House bid.

Shortly before his announcement at his at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the Federal Election Committee received Trump’s paperwork.

After reports of his paperwork came out, the former president made an official declaration to the public saying that he has decided to run for president again to make sure that America retains its glorious past.

"America's comeback starts right now," Trump declared on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago country club and home. He added, "Two years ago, we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again."

“The world was at peace, America was prospering, and our country was on track for an amazing future— because I made big promises to the American People and, unlike other Presidents, I kept my promises."

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight (Tuesday) announcing my candidacy for the President of the United States,” announced Trump amidst thunderous claps and jubilations amongst his supporters.

His shot at a third presidential bid comes two years after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and falsely claimed that the polls were rigged, leading his supporters to stage a violent siege to Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump's announcement comes at a time when Republicans are facing their worst-ever electoral performance in the midterms. Despite their expectation of a "red wave" sweeping the country, the rednecks have been unable to make a dent in Democrats' electoral prospects. Though they were able to get the majority of 218 seats in the House, the Republicans ceded control of the Senate to the Democrats.

During his announcement, Trump acknowledged the losses suffered by his party but didn’t challenge the results, surprisingly. He, however, deflect blame for the midterm results by saying that voters had “not yet realised the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through,” and then predicted that by 2024 “the voting will be much different.”

