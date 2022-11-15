US midterm results: Republicans lead in House, Democrats get Senate as Washington sees divided govt

Republicans are just one victory away from 218 seats required to form a majority in the House of Representatives, while the Democrats are well on their way to retaining a majority in the upper house, Senate, paving the way for a divided government in Washington.

According to AP news agency, the Republicans are well on their way to achieve 218 seats. However, the full scope of the party’s majority is yet to get cleared as votes are still being counted in areas considered too tight to declare.

This is the first time in the 21st century that the Republicans are ahead with a narrow majority. In 2001, Republicans had just a nine-seat majority, 221-212 with two independents.

The results are a far cry from the sweeping victory Republicans had hoped for in the midterms. It serves as a major setback for the party, which was riding on the economic crisis and President Joe Biden’s lagging popularity.

Donald Trump's white house bid sparking divisions among Republicans

The results are expected to play a spoilsport to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become a speaker as some conservative members have been reticent in extending support while some have placed conditions.

A blame game has already started within the Republicans, with many pointing fingers at Donald Trump for the worse-than-expected outcome.

Several of the candidates backed by the former president have struggled to score a victory against the Democrat rivals.

With the former president expected to announce a third White House bid on Tuesday, several Republican members have expressed apprehension at the prospect, fearing that it might have repercussions in seats where voters are still being counted.

