As Donald Trump readies to make 2024 prez announcement, several Republicans express concern

Even as US former president Donald Trump gears up to announce his intentions to run for the 2024 presidential elections, several of his allies in the Republican National Committee have expressed concerns.

They fear that his announcement on Tuesday (today) at 9 pm (local time) could cost them the Georgia seat, where control of the Senate could be on the line in a runoff election next month.

It comes in the wake of lukewarm midterm elections results, which didn’t see a “red wave” as was predicted by the pollsters. Moreover, most of the candidates endorsed by Trump have lost badly.

Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Dr Mehmet Oz, and New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, lost to their Democratic opponents, according to NBC News projections. While Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters trailed incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly by almost 6 percentage points in the Arizona Senate race where Kelly is the projected winner.

According to CNBC analysis, Trump endorsed only six Republicans, of which five of them lost.

Donald Trump's white house bid sparking divisions among Republicans

Some of the Republicans have openly urged the party to move on from Trump. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R), who won re-election on Tuesday, called the prospect of Trump running the 2024 elections so early a “silly decision.”

“He stands to potentially muck up the opportunity for [Herschel] Walker to win in Georgia in his runoff,” Sununu said in a SiriusXM interview on Friday.

“I think what the former president doesn’t understand is if he announces … he’s not going to keep anyone out of the race,” he said.

“But no one else is going to announce until summer or fall for a whole variety of fundraising reasons and all of this. So it’s going to be a very awkward thing with only him in the race. No one’s going to really care. It’s just going to be weird.”

Alabama congressman and once-zealous Trump supporter, Mo Brooks, went as far as to say, “It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024.”

Speaking to AL.com, Brooks, an Alabama congressman, added: “Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him.”

(With inputs from agencies)

