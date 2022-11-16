G20 Summit LIVE | Biden holds emergency talks, missiles that struck Poland didn't likely come from Russia

An emergency meeting of global leaders after an alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia Photograph: Reuters
It is the second day of the G20 Summit in Bali. Follow for updates from the global meet
Nov 16, 2022, 07:58 AM (IST)
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that according to preliminary information, the missile wasn't probably fired "from Russia". He gathered allies for an emergency meeting ahead of the final day of G20 and said that they would support Poland in probing "exactly what happened".
"It is unlikely... that it was fired from Russia," Biden told reporters in Bali, citing the missile's trajectory. "I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened."
Nov 16, 2022, 07:39 AM (IST)
Russia's defence ministry has denied reports that their missiles had landed in Poland, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, without providing evidence, that "Russian missiles hit Poland."
Nov 16, 2022, 07:38 AM (IST)
The Associated Press, citing a senior US intelligence official, reported that the blast in the eastern Polish village of Przewodow was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland. In Washington, the Pentagon and the US State Department said they could not confirm Russian missiles had landed on Polish territory.
Nov 16, 2022, 07:30 AM (IST)
An emergency meeting to discuss reports of a missile landing in Polish territory near Ukraine was convened by US President Joe Biden ahead of the final day of the G20 Summit. NATO member Poland said that a Russian-made rocket killed two people on Tuesday in eastern Poland near Ukraine.
Leaders from the United States, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom were participating in the meeting. Except Japan, the rest are members of NATO, the defense alliance that also includes Poland.