Morning news brief: Tiger Woods involved in car crash, Ecuador prison riots, and more

Tiger Woods was involved in a tragic car accident near Los Angeles, leading to injuries in both legs. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had their first bilateral meeting and have claimed to have close ties while the US authorities claimed the rioters of the Capitol attack came prepared for war. On the other hand, Ecuador prison riots' death toll has increased to more than 65.

Tiger Woods receives 'serious injuries' after car crash near Los Angeles

Woods' car flew off the road and was involved in the roll-over collision, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

More than 60 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

Following one of the worst prison riots of Ecuador due to gang rivalry, nearly 65 inmates have been declared dead on Tuesday.

US Capitol riot: Security officials say rioters came 'ready for war'

In the first congressional hearing on Senate on the attack, security officials pointed that there were not even 'remote" and 'improbable' chances of a probable violence by the assessments made by intelligence officials.

'US-Canada are best friends': Joe Biden