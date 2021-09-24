Morning news brief: Taliban leader says executions will return, US Vice President Kamala Harris meets PM Modi & more

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 24, 2021, 08:22 AM(IST)

Taliban in Afghanistan| PM Modi meets US Vice President Kamala Harris| Modi-PM Scott Morrison meeting Photograph:( AFP )

Over a month after the Taliban took control of Kabul, a top Taliban official Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said that executions and strict punishments would return. Turabi was justice minister of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the Taliban government of the late 90s.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. It was their first meeting since the Indian-American Democrat took office earlier this year. In a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi, the US vice president said India is a vital companion of America. 

Taliban official says executions will return

Taliban

A Taliban official, a powerful figure from the late 90s has said that executions and strict punishments would return.

 

'India, US natural partners,' say Indian PM Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris-Modi

In a joint appearance with India's Prime Minister Modi, US Vice President Harris said India is a vital companion of America. 

 

AUKUS mentioned by Australian PM Scott Morrison during bilateral with PM Modi

Morrison-Modi

Under the AUKUS trilateral security pact between Australia, UK and US announced on September 15, US and UK will help Australia develop nuclear-powered submarines.

 

Watch: Is AUKUS a concern for other nations? How will it affect India?

