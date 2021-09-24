Morning news brief: Taliban leader says executions will return, US Vice President Kamala Harris meets PM Modi & more

Over a month after the Taliban took control of Kabul, a top Taliban official Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said that executions and strict punishments would return. Turabi was justice minister of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in the Taliban government of the late 90s.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. It was their first meeting since the Indian-American Democrat took office earlier this year. In a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi, the US vice president said India is a vital companion of America.

Taliban official says executions will return

A Taliban official, a powerful figure from the late 90s has said that executions and strict punishments would return.

'India, US natural partners,' say Indian PM Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris

In a joint appearance with India's Prime Minister Modi, US Vice President Harris said India is a vital companion of America.

AUKUS mentioned by Australian PM Scott Morrison during bilateral with PM Modi

Under the AUKUS trilateral security pact between Australia, UK and US announced on September 15, US and UK will help Australia develop nuclear-powered submarines.

Watch: Is AUKUS a concern for other nations? How will it affect India?