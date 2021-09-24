Taliban official says executions will return

The dreaded Taliban rule in Afghanistan of the late 90s was marked by brutal executions, often carried out in public, in stadiums. Though Taliban claim that their rule this time around would be different, there are worrying signs that things may soon go the old way

A Taliban official, a powerful figure from the late 90s has said that executions and strict punishments would return. He said this during an interview to Associated Press.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi defended the Taliban ways during the interview.

“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

“No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

Turabi was justice minister of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Taliban government of the late 90s. He is now in-charge of prisons.

Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a lightning-swift offensive after withdrawal of the US troops in August. Afghans gathered in thousands at Kabul airport to flee the country out of fear of the Taliban.

After solidifying grip on power, Taliban appeared to suggest that their rule would be different than before, but their all-men government features individuals who are designated terrorists.