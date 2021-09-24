After Taliban sacks V-C, around 70 teaching staff of Kabul University resign

On the Taliban’s sacking of Kabul University Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Osman Baburi, around 70 teaching staff of the university have resigned.

The staff, which has resigned, includes assistant professors and professors. The new rulers of Afghanistan have appointed Muhammad Ashraf Ghairat as the new Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday. He is a BA degree holder while Baburi was a PhD holder.

The appointment of Ghairat as V-C of the biggest university based in Kabul has not gone down well with several people and has led to protests on social media.

The critics have also come up with a tweet of Ghairat, where he justified the killing of journalists last year.

As per The Khaama Press News Agency report, people are enraged over the appointment of a young bachelor degree holder, who replaced an intellectual and experienced PhD holder as head of the best and the very first university in Afghanistan.

People, including some Taliban members, have also criticised the move. Ghairat is said to have been employed in the Ministry of Education in the previous government and was head of the assessment body of universities of IEA in the southwestern part of Afghanistan, the reported added.

