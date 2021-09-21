Failure to form inclusive Afghan govt may result in civil war, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warns Taliban

Calling on the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that the failure to do so may lead to a civil war in the neighbouring country and turn into an "ideal place" for terrorists.

The PM also said that preventing women from accessing education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic.

In an interview to the BBC, Khan said, "If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war. That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry."

The leader had earlier tweeted that he has 'initiated a dialogue' with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghanistan government having Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks.

On being asked whether the Taliban would meet the criteria for formal recognition, he called on the international community to give the group more time.

"It's just too early to say anything," Pakistan PM said, adding that he expected Afghan women to eventually "assert their rights".

In the interaction, the leader laid out the conditions that would need to be met for Pakistan to formally recognise the new Taliban government, the BBC reported.

"All neighbours will get together and see how they progress. Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision,” he said.

