Morning news brief: Taliban captures Jalalabad as Biden orders more troops and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From PM Modi saying necessary to make full use of our potential on Independence Day to world leaders congratulating India on Independence Day, we have it all.

You can also read about Taliban capturing Jalalabad after Mazar-e-Sharif as Biden orders more troops. And also check out a report on 17 territories around the world, which are still under colonial rule.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

After Mazar-e-Sharif, Taliban captures Jalalabad as Biden orders more troops

Taliban continued its surge across Afghanistan seizing Jalalabad early on Sunday morning after taking Mazar-e-Sharif. Amid the rapid Taliban advance, US President announced up to 3,000 more troops will be sent to Afghanistan to ensure evacuation of US personnel in Afghanistan.

Independence Day- Necessary to make full use of our potential, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Independence Day said this is a day to remember our great freedom fighters. The Indian prime minister hosted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The celebrations this year has been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders congratulate India on Independence Day

As India celebrates Independence Day, reactions from different world leaders pour in. From US president Joe Biden to Bhutan’s Prime Minister, several leaders from around the world have shared their wishes. On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, US President Joe Biden said, “I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day.”

These 17 territories around the world are still under colonial rule

As per a UN data, there around 17 non-self-governing territories around the world, where less than two million people still live under colonial rule. The UN has also prepared a list of these territories. The list, which was last updated on September 22, 2020. The list says New Zealand, United Kingdom, France and United States are some of the countries which hold these territories.

Watch | 75 years of Independence: India celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'