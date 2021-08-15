After Mazar-e-Sharif, Taliban captures Jalalabad as Biden orders more troops

Taliban continued its surge across Afghanistan seizing Jalalabad early on Sunday morning after taking Mazar-e-Sharif.

Amid the rapid Taliban advance, US President announced up to 3,000 more troops will be sent to Afghanistan to ensure evacuation of US personnel in Afghanistan.

More American military personnel have already arrived in Kabul to evacuate embassy employees with the deadline for total troop withdrawal set for August 31.

"When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021, deadline on US forces," Biden said, adding, "I faced a choice - follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies' forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country's civil conflict."

Biden's comments come as the Taliban seized several provincial capitals in the last few weeks with US troops leaving the country this month.

"I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan - two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth," the US President asserted.

The Taliban's surge has left the Afghan troops to retreat from several areas with the militants currently just 50 kilometres away from capital Kabul as Biden ordered fresh troops to oversee evacuations.

Meanwhile, reports said warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum who was defending Mazar-e-Sharif has fled to Uzbekistan even as President Ghani said that he won't let "war on people cause more deaths".

President Ghani spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as US embassy staff in Kabul have reportedly been ordered to begin burning sensitive material.

(With inputs from Agencies)