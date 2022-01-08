Morning news brief: South Korea on Kim's hyperonic missile claim, Ahmaud Arbery case and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: The number of daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 300 million on Friday amid a rise in cases globally due to the Omicron variant. Reports claim at least 2 million coronavirus cases are being reported daily as the world continues to battle the virus.

Another top headline is from the United States as three men were sentenced to life in prison on Friday (January 7) for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old African-American jogger Ahmaud Arbery, a case that highlighted tensions in the country over racial justice.

Also read South Korea's reaction to North Korea's claim of a recently launched hypersonic missile.

300 million COVID-19 cases reported worldwide amid Omicron surge

As the number of Omicron variant cases continues to rise, the number of daily coronavirus cases reached 300 million on Friday. The Omicron variant is believed to spread faster than other variants. Several countries in Europe including the US have been hit hard with escalating coronavirus cases.

South Korea calls North’s recent hypersonic missile launch claim an 'exaggeration'

Calling North Korea's claim of recently launched hypersonic missile an exaggeration, South Korea said on Friday that it was a normal ballistic missile, which could be intercepted. Although South Korea has avoided to dispute such weapons tests by North in the past, it chose to change the course this time. The move will surely attract sharp reaction from Pyongyang.

Three men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Ahmaud Arbery

In the United States, three men were sentenced to life in prison on Friday (January 7) for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old African-American jogger Ahmaud Arbery, a case that highlighted tensions in the country over racial justice.

'Feel a bit like in prison': Amid Novak Djokovic row, another tennis player held over visa issues in Australia

After Novak Djokovic's detention in Australia, another tennis player has been held over visa issues ahead of the Australian Open 2022. Czech women's player Renata Voracova was detained by authorities on Friday (January 7) over visa disputes. The 38-year-old Voracova reacted to the situation as she said it's like a "prison".

