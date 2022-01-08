300 million COVID-19 cases reported worldwide amid Omicron surge

As the number of Omicron variant cases continues to rise, the number of daily coronavirus cases reached 300 million on Friday.

The Omicron variant is believed to spread faster than other variants. Several countries in Europe including the US have been hit hard with escalating coronavirus cases.

Germany restricted unvaccinated citizens from entering bars and restaurants even as Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: Omicron more infectious than Delta? Experts reveal why the variant is affecting kids

Britain on Friday had declared troops and military medics will be deployed to help National Health Service(NHS) workers as the UK battles the Omicron wave.

Britain is one of the worst-hit countries hit by the virus with over 150, 200 fatalities and 14 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Watch: Gravitas - Troops to be deployed in London hospitals

Reports claim at least 2 million coronavirus cases are being reported daily as the world continues to battle the virus.

World Health Organization(WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned that the Omicron variant is leading to a "tsunami of cases".

The Omicron variant has spread rapidly worldwide ever since it was first reported by South African authorities in the last week of November last year.

Also Read: In this German state, Omicron spreading among vaccinated people

As the US continues to battle the virus, President Biden said he does not feel "COVID is here to stay" even as US Supreme Court judges heard the president's new vaccine mandate.

The US is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 59 million COVID-19 cases and 836,470 deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the US recorded over 8 million COVID-19 cases in the last 28 days.

(With inputs from Agencies)