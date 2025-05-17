Published: May 17, 2025, 05:34 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 05:34 IST

Story highlights Explore the latest global headlines: Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed an airstrike on Nur Khan Air Base, Pope Leo offers the Vatican for cease-fire talks. World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed an air strike on Nur Khan Air Base. Pope Leo XIV has offered the Vatican as the neutral ground for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. US President Donald Trump reacts to his assassination call by the former FBI chief James Comey. Meanwhile, Trump has also warned Iran that the nuclear deal must move quickly. Finally, Indian Union Defence Minister Rajanath Singh Calls IMF Loan 'An Indirect Funding of Terrorism'.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (May 16) confirmed that India's precision strike under Operation Sindoor struck his nation's Nur Khan airbase. His admittance is going viral on social media platforms, including X, and is a rare contradiction to Pakistan's usual stance of denying India's military action.

Pope Leo XIV, in a dramatic appeal for peace, has offered the Vatican as the neutral ground for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The pontiff's offer comes as both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday (May 16).

US President Donald Trump, reacting to the alleged assassination call by the former FBI chief James Comey, said the latter knew exactly what he was doing. Trump said even a child knows the meaning of "8647".

Trump's reaction on Fox News came after Comey deleted the post on the social media platform Instagram and said that it was not a call for assassination, but a political message.

US President Donald Trump, on returning from his four-day-long Middle East trip on Friday (May 16), said that there had been a lot of progress with the Nuclear Deal. While discussing the nuclear deal in an interview with Fox News, Trump said a draft of the nuclear deal is ready and warned Iran to move quickly.