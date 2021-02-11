Morning news brief: Sanctions against Myanmar, Biden-Xinping talks, and more

Amid growing pressure domestically and internationally pressure against the military coup in Myanmar and the detention of country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Myanmar's military rulers. In a big development, the US president also spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a phone call for the first time since coming to power.

President Biden announces sanctions against Myanmar amid anti-military protests

As demonstrators continued their demand to free Aung San Suu Kyi, US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Myanmar's military rulers.

In first phone call to President Xi, Biden asserts importance of Indo-Pacific, Xinjiang human rights abuses

US President Joe Biden spoke with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, the White House said on the occasion of Lunar New Year.

PM Modi assures Canada's Trudeau of COVID vaccine supplies

During a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, PM Narendra Modi assured him of coronavirus vaccine supplies. India has already sent vaccines to around 20 countries. It has got requests from developing as well as developed nations.

Biden announces Pentagon task force to tackle China

US President Joe Biden has announced the formation of a Pentagon task force to review the country's China strategy.

China’s army claims both sides start withdrawal along Pangong Lake; no comment from India

The Chinese Defence spokesman on Wednesday said that frontline troops of India and China at the southern and northern banks of the Pangong Lake at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have started disengagement.

