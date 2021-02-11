President Biden announces sanctions against Myanmar amid anti-military protests

As demonstrators continued their demand to free Aung San Suu Kyi, US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Myanmar's military rulers.

Watch:

The US has decided to cut Myanmar generals' access to $1billion funds in the country as Biden said new sanctions will be announced soon even as he demanded they relinquish power.

"I again call on the Burmese military to immediately release democratic political leaders and activists they are now detaining including Aung San Suu Kyi and also Win Myint, the president," Biden said.

"The military must relinquish power," the US president demanded.

Meanwhile, protests continued against the military rule imposed last week as two people were wounded including a woman who was shot in the head as police resorted to firing live bullets as protests held a massive rally in Yangon.

The demonstrators have been demanding return to democracy and freedom for Suu Kyi who hasn't been seen in public ever since last Monday's military coup. Several leaders from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained as the military has moved swiftly to crack down on civilians.

The military has said it will return the country to democracy by holding elections, however, it has imposed a state of emergency for one year after ending a decade of civilian rule.

Amid the protests in the country, the UN Human Rights Council has said it would hold a special session on Friday to discuss the Myanmar crisis.