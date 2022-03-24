Morning news brief: Russia's media regulator restricts Google News, military assistance to UK, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Russia's media regulator has imposed restrictions on Google News, accusing the company of disseminating "false" material on Russia's offensive in Ukraine. The UK announced new military and financial aid.

A prosecutor in the US said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is “guilty of numerous felony violations”.

UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine; Germany says further Strela missiles on way to Kyiv

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (March 23) said that Britain would send 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and $33 million in financial aid to Ukraine's military.

Russia blocks Google over 'inauthentic' information on Ukraine war

Pentagon says Russian army 'taking defensive positions' in Ukraine

A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday (March 23) claimed that the Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian forces on the frontlines east of Kyiv.

Trump is guilty of 'numerous' felonies, senior prosecutor who resigned says in letter

A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is “guilty of numerous felony violations” and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney’s decision not to seek an indictment.

WATCH | US President Joe Biden arrives in Brussels, tighter sanctions against Russia likely

US president Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels to highlight western partnership. He will be attending NATO, European council meetings during his visit to Europe.