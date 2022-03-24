UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine; Germany says further Strela missiles on way to Kyiv

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (March 23) said that Britain would send 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and $33 million in financial aid to Ukraine's military.

In a statement, Johnson said, "The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight."

The announcements were made on the eve of NATO and G7 summits set to discuss the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, unveiling the new support package for Kyiv, the British leader said in the statement: "We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine's towns and cities into dust."

ALSO READ | Pentagon says Russian army 'taking defensive positions' in Ukraine

"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," he added.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday (March 23) that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles were on the way to Ukraine.

Strela missiles had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army.

ALSO READ | Ukraine uses facial recognition to identify dead Russian soldiers and tell families

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays.

Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way. We are one of the biggest weapons suppliers in this situation, it doesn't make us proud but it's what we must do to help Ukraine."

WATCH | Putin asks EU to pay Roubles for gas, West remains divided on oil sanctions