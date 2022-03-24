Russia blocks Google over 'inauthentic' information on Ukraine war

Russia's media regulator has imposed restrictions on Google News, accusing the company of disseminating "false" material on Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

According to a statement from Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor reported by the agencies, the decision was made at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor's Office.

“Google provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information… about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory,” the statement by Russia's media regulator says.



"We’ve confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end," Google said in statement.



"We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible."

"The American online news resource in question provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," Interfax quoted the regulator as saying.



A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.



Since the beginning of Russia's engagement in Ukraine on February 24, the Russian government has strengthened its grip on information on the internet, one of the country's last bastions of free expression.



(With inputs from agencies)