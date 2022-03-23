Russian spies in Poland?: Country expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage

Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Wednesday that his country has "expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats."

"Poland expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats. With full consistency and determination, we are breaking up the agents of the Russian secret services in our country," Kaminski wrote on Twitter.

The country's counter-espionage service, ABW had earlier on Wednesday said that it had identified 45 Russian diplomats as suspected spies and recommended that the foreign ministry expel them.

"The internal security agency has drawn up a list of 45 people working in Poland under the cover of diplomatic activities," ABW spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn told reporters, accusing the suspects of targeting Poland.

He said the list of suspects had been transferred to the foreign ministry, tweeting that "ABW is requesting that they be expelled from Polish territory".

The ABW "has detained a Polish national on suspicion of espionage for the Russian secret services," the spokesman added on Twitter.

"The detainee worked in the archives of Warsaw's registry office," he said.

"The activity of the suspect posed a threat to both (the) internal and external security of Poland."

(With inputs from agencies)