Morning news brief: Russian withdrawal, Pak PM 'life is in danger' claim, and more

After protests turned ugly, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared emergency in the country. Russia has been making 'slow but noticeable' withdrawal from northern areas, said Ukraine president. Ahead of no-confidence motion, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has claimed his life is in danger. WHO has warned about new Omicron hybrid XE. Is it more transmissible?

After protests turned ugly, Sri Lanka's president declares emergency

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka has taken an ugly turn. After protests turned violent, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the country on Saturday.

Russia making 'slow but noticeable' withdrawal from northern areas: Zelensky

Ukraine President Zelensky in a video message said Russian troops were making a “slow but noticeable” withdrawal from northern areas.

Ahead of no-confidence motion, Pak PM Imran Khan claims his life is in danger

As a no-confidence motion is going to be held in the National Assembly on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed his "life is in danger" on Friday, an ANI report citing local media said.

Explainer: WHO warns about new Omicron hybrid XE: Is it more transmissible?

As the world battles the Omicron variant, the World Health Organisation(WHO) has informed about the Covid hybrid Omicron XE which is a recombinant strain. It is a mutant hybrid of the two virus versions - Omicron variant BA.1 and BA.2.

Watch: Getting inked is a crime in South Korea as it upholds the ban on Tattoos