Ahead of no-confidence motion, Pak PM Imran Khan claims his life is in danger  

As a no-confidence motion is going to be held in the National Assembly on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed his "life is in danger" on Friday, an ANI report citing local media said.

In an interview with ARY News, Khan said, "Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too."

The Opposition is playing in foreign hands, said the PM. He is looking to save his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the no-confidence vote.

Khan said that the "establishment" has given him three options, including the no-confidence motion, resignation from post, or fresh elections, ARY News reported.

Talking about the options presented by the Opposition to him, the PM said that he does not think he should talk to people, such as Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

"If we survive (the no-confidence vote), we cannot of course work with these turncoats (who left PTI to join opposition), early elections are the best option, I will urge my nation to give me simple majority so that I won't have to do compromises," Khan said.

(With inputs from agencies)