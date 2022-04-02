After protests turned ugly, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declares emergency

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka has taken an ugly turn. After protests turned violent, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the country on Saturday.

A day earlier, angry protesters had demonstrated near the president’s home to demand his resignation. Plans also seem to have been made for a nationwide protest.

Invoking sections of the Public Security Ordinance, president has the power to make regulations in the interests of suppression of mutiny, preservation of public order, public security, riot or civil commotion or for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Also Read: How Sri Lanka's economy spiralled into crisis

The president can also take possession of any property, authorise detentions and search any premises under the regulations of emergency.

Not just this, he can also bring changes or suspend any law.

This comes a day after numerous protesters were arrested following protests near the home of president. Several calls for a nationwide public protest on Sunday have also been made.

Watch: Sri Lanka declares public emergency after violent protests over the economic crisis

The office of president has blamed 'organized extremists' for violence during Thursday night's demonstration.

In the protests, more than 5,000 people marched towards president's house in the Sri Lankan capital. To end it, the Special Task Force, a paramilitary police squad, had to be brought in.

In the incident, at least 10 people, including journalists, were injured.

(With inputs from agencies)