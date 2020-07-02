Morning news brief: Russian voters back Putin, US coronavirus cases surge and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph:( Reuters )
Russian voters overwhelmingly back Putin's reform plan to rule until 2036
Russians overwhelmingly approved a package of constitutional changes in a nationwide vote, partial results showed Wednesday, allowing President Vladimir Putin to potentially extend his two-decade rule until 2036. Read more
US records highest one day spike in COVID-19 cases; Texas, Arizona worst-hit
United States recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 706 fatalities. Read more
US: Richmond begins removing Confederate statues amid protests
The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate monuments in the city, including a statue honoring Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, from the city's historic Monument Avenue. Read more
At least 24 killed as gunmen attack in central Mexico
At least 24 people were killed and seven injured as gunmen attacked a drug rehabilitation centre in central Mexico, local officials said. Read more