Morning news brief: Russian gas supplies soar, Twitter to become chargeable, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Despite Ukraine war, Russian gas supplies to China have soared by 60% in 2022, says report. Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users, Musk said. Sri Lanka’s main opposition party is looking to oust Rajapaksas with no-confidence vote. Indian students win NASA Human Exploration rover challenge. Mysterious liver disease has caused deaths of three children in Indonesia.

Despite Ukraine war, Russian gas supplies to China soar by 60% in 2022: Report

Even as energy shipments to Europe remain uncertain due to ongoing hostilities, Russian energy giant Gazprom declared a large increase in exports on Sunday.

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

As the billionaire entrepreneur aims to expand Twitter Inc's reach from 'niche' to most Americans, Elon Musk said on Tuesday that casual users will always be free, but commercial and government users may be charged a small fee.

Sri Lanka’s main opposition party looks to oust Rajapaksas with no-confidence vote

As economic and political crisis continues in Sri Lanka, main opposition party of the country has sought the no-confidence vote to oust Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet, media reports said.

Indian students win NASA Human Exploration rover challenge

Two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu have won the NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

Mysterious liver disease causes deaths of three children in Indonesia



A mysterious liver disease has caused the death of three children in Indonesia, the health ministry of the country said.

Watch: US Report: Putin to undergo cancer surgery