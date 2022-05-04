To end crisis, Sri Lanka’s main opposition party looks to oust Rajapaksas with no-confidence vote

As economic and political crisis continues in Sri Lanka, main opposition party of the country has sought the no-confidence vote to oust Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet, media reports said.

The party has also blamed them for not being able to ensure decent standard of living in the country.

Led by leader Sajith Premadasa, a group of lawmakers from United People's Force party delivered the motion of holding no-confidence parliamentary vote to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Tuesday.

This comes as the island nation witnesses its worst economic crisis. Several protests have also been held by protesters across the country to demand the resignation of the PM and his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The demonstrators hold the leaders responsible for the economic crisis.

To remove Rajapaksa and his Cabinet, a majority vote is needed in the 225-member Parliament.

Although United People's Force has only 54 votes, it looks to win votes of small opposition parties and defections from the ruling Sri Lanka People's Front party.

The decision over the date of holding no-confidence vote is expected after members of Parliament meet on Wednesday.

A no-confidence motion was also delivered by the party to target the president but it is not likely to force him to resign even if lawmakers vote against him.

