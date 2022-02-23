Morning news brief: Russia-Ukraine updates, top US court formally rejects Trump's request, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 23, 2022, 09:21 AM(IST)

Morning news brief Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief 

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: US President Joe Biden imposed fresh sanctions on Russia while claiming that the invasion of Ukraine had begun. US Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 22) formally rejected former President Donald Trump's request. 

Click on headlines to read the full report: 

'Beginning an invasion': US imposes fresh sanctions against
US President Joe Biden imposed fresh sanctions on Russia while declaring that invasion of Ukraine had begun as Russian lawmakers gave Putin approval to deploy "peacekeepers" in two Ukrainian regions. Click Here to get live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

Joe Biden

Latest satellite pictures show Russian troop deployment near Ukraine
Amid tensions with Russia, the US will move twenty AH-64 attack helicopters from Germany to the Baltic area and 12 more would be relocated from Greece to Poland.

Russia

US Capitol attack probe: Top US court formally rejects Donald Trump's fight over January 6 attack records
The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 22) formally rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records asked by the panel probing last year's deadly attack on the Capitol.

Donald Trump

Hostage situation at Amsterdam Apple store ends, police arrest gunman
Dutch police have ended a hostage situation after a man with a firearm held several people in Amsterdam's Apple flagship store on Tuesday (February 22). 

Amsterdam

WATCH | Italy: Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna's new eruption shuts airport

×

 

Read in App