Morning news brief: Russia-Ukraine updates, top US court formally rejects Trump's request, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: US President Joe Biden imposed fresh sanctions on Russia while claiming that the invasion of Ukraine had begun. US Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 22) formally rejected former President Donald Trump's request.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

'Beginning an invasion': US imposes fresh sanctions against

US President Joe Biden imposed fresh sanctions on Russia while declaring that invasion of Ukraine had begun as Russian lawmakers gave Putin approval to deploy "peacekeepers" in two Ukrainian regions. Click Here to get live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Latest satellite pictures show Russian troop deployment near Ukraine

Amid tensions with Russia, the US will move twenty AH-64 attack helicopters from Germany to the Baltic area and 12 more would be relocated from Greece to Poland.

US Capitol attack probe: Top US court formally rejects Donald Trump's fight over January 6 attack records

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 22) formally rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records asked by the panel probing last year's deadly attack on the Capitol.

Hostage situation at Amsterdam Apple store ends, police arrest gunman

Dutch police have ended a hostage situation after a man with a firearm held several people in Amsterdam's Apple flagship store on Tuesday (February 22).

WATCH | Italy: Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna's new eruption shuts airport