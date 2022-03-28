Morning news brief: Russia trying to split Ukraine into two, Oscars 2022, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Russia is looking to divide Ukraine into two separate nations, like North and South Korea, Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on Sunday (March 27).

Powerful weapons check threats made by imperialists: North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that powerful weapons help in keeping under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists, the country's state media KCNA reported on Monday (March 28).

Russia trying to split Ukraine in two, like Koreas, says intelligence chief

Russia is looking to divide Ukraine into two separate nations, like North and South Korea, Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on Sunday.

President Zelensky says Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (March 27) said that a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality was being closely looked at by Kyiv's negotiators.

Oscars 2022: 'CODA' wins Best Picture, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain earn acting honours

'CODA' wins Best Picture Oscar. And the audience gives the film a standing ovation but in sign language. Truly a heartwarming moment!

