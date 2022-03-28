Powerful weapons check threats made by imperialists: North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that powerful weapons help in keeping under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists, the country's state media KCNA reported on Monday (March 28).

The North Korean leader also said that the country will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" that cannot be bartered or sold for anything.

In recent months, North Korea has ramped up the testing of powerful missiles. The comments were made as Kim visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test.

The state news agency reported that Kim was meeting with officials, scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to a missile launch on Thursday.

North Korea said that it was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It has been understood the powerful ICBM was first unveiled in October 2020, It was dubbed a "monster missile" by analysts and known as the Hwasong-17.

As quoted by KCNA, Kim said, "Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists."

Promising to keep developing such weapons, Kim said, "We will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defence capabilities."

The latest missile launch appeared to have travelled higher and further than any previous ICBM tested by the nuclear-armed country.

Analysts say the successful launch may have emboldened Kim's confidence that his country is on the right track to achieving nuclear deterrence and that more such tests should be expected.

