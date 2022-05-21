Morning news brief: Russia takes control of Mariupol steel plant, woman crashes Cannes red carpet, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Russian forces have taken the full control of the steel plant in Mariupol. Polling started for Australian general elections. Gate crasher at Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet. Also, watch a report on US blaming Russia for food shortages and high inflation.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Siege at steel plant in Mariupol over as 531 Ukraine's defenders surrender, claims Russia

The full control of the steel plant in Mariupol has been taken by the Russian forces, said country's defence ministry on Friday. It was the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city.

Voting begins in Australian general election

Polling started for Australian general elections on Saturday (May 21). Opinion polls are showing that opposition Labour Party is narrowly ahead of the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

WHO to hold emergency meeting over rise in number of monkeypox cases

As several countries around the world register cases of monkeypox, the World Health Organization is going to organise an emergency meeting on Friday, media reports said.

Russian soldier in war crimes trial in Ukraine says didn't want to kill, will accept punishment

During the second hearing on Friday (May 20), the first Russian soldier who is facing war crime charges in Ukraine has said that he is "truly and sincerely sorry" and added that he will accept any punishment from the court.

Zelensky proposes formal deal with allies to secure Russian compensation for Ukraine's invasion

In order to secure Russian compensation for invading Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a formal deal with the country's allies. Such a deal would show nations planning aggressive acts that they would have to pay for their actions according to Zelensky.

Unidentified woman crashes red carpet, strips to share message against rape at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet witnessed a gate crasher on Friday. The person was a woman, who stripped off her clothes, to share a message against rape, media reports said.

Gravitas: Russia using food as a weapon?

Countries around the world are struggling with food shortages and high inflation. The United States has blamed Russia for this crisis - accusing it of using food as a weapon. How true are these claims?