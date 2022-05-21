Zelensky proposes formal deal with allies to secure Russian compensation for Ukraine's invasion

In order to secure Russian compensation for invading Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a formal deal with the country's allies.

Such a deal would show nations planning aggressive acts that they would have to pay for their actions according to Zelensky.

In his video address, he said, "We invite partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism ensuring that everybody who suffered from Russian actions can receive compensation for all losses incurred."

He added that Russia is trying to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as it can and that under such a deal, Russian funds and property in signatory nations would be confiscated.

Highlighting the redirection of confiscated funds and property to a special compensation fund, Zelensky said "That would be fair as Russia will feel the weight of every missile, every bomb, every shell which it has fired at us."

Describing the bombardment of Severodonetsk as "brutal and absolutely pointless", Zelensky said, "There's hell, and that's not an exaggeration."

Marking an end to a weeks-long siege, Russia's defence ministry said the last group of Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks had surrendered.

As a part of the compensation to victims or to help in rebuilding a foreign state from war, last month Canada announced that it would change its sanctions law to allow for sanctioned and seized foreign assets to be redistributed.

