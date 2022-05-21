Unidentified woman crashes red carpet, strips to share message against rape at Cannes Film Festival  

Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet witnessed a gate crasher on Friday. The person was a woman, who stripped off her clothes, to share a message against rape, media reports said. The incident happened during the premiere of George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'. The message 'Stop raping us' was written on her torso. It was next to the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag. Red colour was also painted on the legs of the unidentified woman.

She also shouted 'Don't rape us!' as the security encircled her quickly to take her off the red carpet.

The incident again brought to light the Ukraine crisis at Cannes. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had delivered a message on the opening of the festival. He had made a call to speak out against the war.

"We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to prove that today cinema is not silent," said Zelensky. The president was referring to satire of Adolf Hitler created by Charlie Chaplin at the outset of WWII in 1939.

During the opening ceremony, the Ukraine leader, through a live video link from Kyiv, said, "We must be victorious. We need cinema to guarantee this ending, that each time it will be on the side of freedom."

Several films by Ukrainian filmmakers are also being screened at the festival.

