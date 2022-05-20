Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' premieres at Cannes 2022, receives standing ovation 

R Madhavan's much-awaited directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film festival.



The film is India's official selection for the festival and had its world premiere at the convention centre of Palais des Festivals.



Madhavan's film is a biopic on ISRO genius and space scientist Nambi Narayanan who was also present for the premiere along with the actor-filmmaker.



The screening of the film was greeted with thunderous applause as it received a standing ovation from the full house for 10 minutes.



Responding to the appreciation that his film received at the film festival, actor-turned-director Madhavan said in a statement, "I`m overwhelmed and exhilarated. It`s a surreal moment for all of us at Team 'Rocketry'. Humbled and grateful By God`s grace. Thank you for all your love and support. Now to prepare for the release on July 1."

The film is set to release in India on July 1 in six languages- Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

Staged on a mammoth scale, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.



The cast comprises international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.



Cannes 2022: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet on the opening night