WHO to hold emergency meeting over rise in number of monkeypox cases   

As several countries around the world register cases of monkeypox, the World Health Organization is going to organise an emergency meeting on Friday, media reports said. In the meeting, the recent outbreak of monkeypox will be discussed.

The disease is a viral infection, which is common in west and central Africa. More than 100 cases seem to have been confirmed or suspected in Europe.

In Europe, the cases of this disease have come up in around nine countries, such as Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Along with these, the United States, Canada and Australia are also witnessing such cases.

The disease, which was first identified in monkeys, spreads through close contact.

The Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential (STAG-IH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) will discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has told the National Centre for Disease Control and the ICMR to keep a keen watch on the scenario, the official sources said on Friday.

The health officers at airport and port have been told to be vigilant, they said.

"They have been instructed that any sick passenger with a travel history to Monkeypox-affected countries be isolated and samples sent to the BSL4 facility of the National Institute of Virology in Pune for an investigation," an official source said.

