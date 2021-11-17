Morning news brief: Qatar govt to be sued, US military members going hungry and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From UN sounding alarm over 1000 people, including UN employees, being arrested during state of emergency, to thousands in Australia seeking compensation over Covid vaccine side effects, we have it all.

You can also read about seven Australian planning to sue Qatar government after going through 'harsh' strip search at Hamad Airpot in Doha.

7 Australian women to sue Qatar govt for ‘invasive’ strip search at Doha airport

The women alleged that they were ordered to disembark from the flight to Sydney and were checked whether they had given birth after a baby was found in a plastic bag bin at Hamad Airport in October 2020.

Ethiopia state of emergency: With over 1000 arrested in just two weeks, UN raises alarm

The arrests have occurred since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency two weeks ago when Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters threatened to march on the capital.

Thousands of Australians want compensation for Covid vaccine side-effects: Report

Lawyers have been quoted in the report saying that people who faced rare but significant side-effects of vaccine like stroke or heart inflammation may get significant compensation.As per data with Australian government, 37.8 million vaccine doses had been administered till November 7 and 78,880 adverse events linked to vaccination were recorded.

Thousands of low-ranking military officers in US facing food insecurity: Report

According to a report by news agency AP, as many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. Activists say that food crisis had existed for years in the military ranks, primarily among junior-level enlisted service members with children. The group estimates that 29 per cent of troops in the most junior enlisted ranks faced food insecurity during the previous year.

Watch | Coalition backers of Pak PM Imran Khan get cold feet