Thousands of Australians want compensation for Covid vaccine side-effects: Report

Australian government may have to shell out a huge amount as at least 10,000 people are preparing to claim damages for Covid vaccine-related injuries under government's no-fault indemnity scheme, said a report in Sydney Morning Herald.

The compensation for vaccine injuries will be paid in form of lost wages and medical costs.

Lawyers have been quoted in the report saying that people who faced rare but significant side-effects of vaccine like stroke or heart inflammation may get significant compensation.

As per data with Australian government, 37.8 million vaccine doses had been administered till November 7 and 78,880 adverse events linked to vaccination were recorded. This amounts to a minority percentage of 0.21 though number of adverse events is large. Patients with significant brain or cardiac injury may even get millions.

A portal is being made to enable people to claim damages. At least 10,000 people have registered interest to make a claim.

As per Australian government's indemnity scheme, patients who experienced moderate to serious side-effects and had to spend at least one night in hospital are covered. Claims for more than A$ 20,000, and also the death claims will be assessed by a panel of independent legal experts and compensation will be paid after that.

(With inputs from agencies)