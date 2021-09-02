Australia: Covid patient overdoses on ivermectin, admitted to Sydney hospital

A Covid patient was admitted to Sydney's Westmead hospital after overdosing on ivermectin and other drugs in order to treat Covid infection. The patient was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. The patient had ordered the drug online.

The Guradian quoted hospital's toxicologist who said that increasing number of people were being brought to hospitals after taking unproven medicines to treat Covid infection.

“There’s no evidence to support the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Don’t look for magic cures online, and don’t rely on what’s being peddled on the internet, because none of them work,” said the toxicologist.

Australia's chief medical officer Paul Kelly has strongly requested the public not to take unproven medicines to treat Covid infection.

“The reality is, there are many trials that have been done into ivermectin, not a single one of them have shown to be effective,” he said as quoted by The Guardian.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication. In Australia, it is approved for treatment of round worm infection, river-blindness and scabies.