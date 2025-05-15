Published: May 15, 2025, 04:40 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 04:40 IST

Story highlights Stay ahead of the day's events with WION's morning news brief, providing a quick yet comprehensive overview of the most important news from around the world.

A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Tral’s Nadir village in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the second such clash in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, details of Operation Sindoor, released by the Government of India, reveal that the Indian Air Force jammed and bypassed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems during a swift 23-minute cross-border strike.

Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the much-anticipated peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, despite being the one to propose them. Experts suggest that Putin’s no-show may signal hesitancy to confront Zelensky directly and also because he probably fears for his life.



