Published: May 15, 2025, 03:21 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 03:21 IST

Story highlights Discover how the Indian Air Force's Operation Sindoor successfully jammed and bypassed Chinese-made air defence systems during a 23-minute precision strike on Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) during Operation Sindoor 'jammed and bypassed' Pakistan's Chinese-made air defence systems as it launched a blitz of cross-border precision strikes targeting nine specific sites linked to terrorism across Pakistan, said the Government of India on Wednesday (May 14).

The strikes and Operation Sindoor were India's direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its statement, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said that the IAF's offensive — completed in just 23 minutes — saw nine major terror camps obliterated and 13 Pakistani military installations, including air bases in Karachi, Sargodha, Skardu and Chaklala, crippled by deep-strike cruise missiles, loitering munitions, and BrahMos-fired Sukhois. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in India's strike.

"Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER bombs, demonstrating India's technological edge," said the statement released on Wednesday. Jamming is the process of interfering with or confusing enemy communications and radar.

The revelation about India jamming Pakistan's air-defence system comes after the Cabinet Committee met to review the security dynamics on the western border following the May 10 understanding.

As per the I&B ministry, Operation Sindoor also produced "concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralised by Indian systems".

This, as per the statement, includes "pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin); Turkish-origin UAVs, named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW"; Long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones."

These, it said, were recovered and identified, "showing that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior."

