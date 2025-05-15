Published: May 15, 2025, 03:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 03:10 IST
World DNA May 15, 2025, 03:10 IST
Satellite Images Show Damage India Rained On Pakistan Military
After India’s high-precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the country has only paused military action—not ended it. With BrahMos missiles and Rafale jets in action, India showcased its modern defence capabilities, leaving Pakistan shaken. Modi warned that India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail.