Published: May 14, 2025, 17:02 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 17:02 IST

Story highlights In a press release, India called Operation Sindoor against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan a "calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare" | India News

The Indian government on Wednesday (May 14) hailed the methodology and technology used by its defence forces to carry out the air raids against terror outfits in Pakistan on May 7, and thwarting the drone, missile attacks along its western borders targeting military bases and civilians.

In a press release, India called it a "calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare".

"Beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence. Whether in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare, Operation SINDOOR marks a milestone in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations," read the statement.

During the 4-day war, the air defence capabilities of India played an extremely vital role. Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India but were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems, the press release confirmed.

The other performance systems used as part of Operation Sindoor were Battle-proven AD (Air Defence) systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK and LLAD guns (Low-level air defence guns). Indigenous systems such as the Akash, which demonstrated stellar performance.

Air Defence Systems, combining assets from the Army, Navy, and primarily the Air Force, performed with exceptional synergy.

"The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated," the statement read.

Hostile technologies like pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin),Turkish-origin UAVs, named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW" and long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones neutralized by Indian systems, later recovered and identified, showed that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India’s indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior.

Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, Shoulder-Fired Weapons, Legacy Air Defence Weapons, Modern Air Defence Weapon Systems, "prevented Pakistan Air Force attacks on our airfields and logistic installations during the night of May 9-10. These systems, built over the last decade with continuous government investment, proved to be force multipliers during the operation. They played a crucial role in ensuring that both civilian and military infrastructure across India remained largely unaffected during enemy retaliation attempts."

At least 10 satellites were working round-the-clock to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country.

"To ensure the safety of the country, the nation has to serve through its satellites. It has to monitor its 7,000 km seashore areas. It has to monitor the entire Northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, the country can’t achieve that," ISRO Chairman V Narayanan was quoted as saying in the press release.