Morning news brief: Putin to oversee Russia's nuclear drills, protests in Canada, and more

'Regular training': Amid Ukraine tensions, Putin to oversee Russia's nuclear drills

Amid continued tensions with Ukraine at the border, Russia announced it will conduct an exercise of the "strategic deterrence force under the direction of supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin".

Protests must not 'usurp the authority of democratically elected governments': Canadian ministers

As per the top Canadian ministers, the protesters must leave and should not be allowed to "usurp the authority of democratically elected governments."

I'm convinced he's made the decision, Biden on Putin's plan to attack Ukraine

Amid tensions with Ukraine at the border, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he is "convinced" that President Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

To avoid violent clashes, New Zealand police said they will not forcibly clear anti-vax protesters

New Zealand police said that they will not forcibly clear anti-vaccination protesters as they did not want to provoke any sort of violence.

Watch | India & UAE sign historic trade deal, eye $100 billion in annual trade