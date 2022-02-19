Protests must not 'usurp the authority of democratically elected governments': Canadian ministers

As per the top Canadian ministers, the protesters must leave and should not be allowed to "usurp the authority of democratically elected governments."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that these illegal blockades and occupations cannot be allowed to "usurp the authority of democratically elected governments."

"They cannot be allowed to threaten peace, order and good government, and they will not be allowed to do so. These illegal blockades and occupations will end, and they will end for good," she said.

This comes in as the police in Ottawa have made several arrests regarding the “freedom convoy" protests. While some protestors surrendered and were taken into custody, others were seen being taken away in handcuffs.

The arrests were made after the Ottawa police made it clear on Thursday they were preparing to end the protests and remove more than 300 trucks.

The city’s interim police chief warned that “action is imminent."

The demonstrators, who were blocking Ottawa streets for the past 20 days have been given an ultimatum by the police: leave or be arrested.

"You must leave the area now," read a notice issued by Ottawa police. Police also warned that anyone who was charged or convicted for taking part in the illegal demonstration could also face travel bans to the United States.

Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell said that a methodical and well-resourced plan would be implemented over the coming days "to take back the entirety of the downtown core and every occupied space."

"Some of the techniques we are lawfully able and prepared to use are not what we are used to seeing in Ottawa," he said.

"But we are prepared to use them... to restore order."

