Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of major US cities on Saturday to oppose the divisive policies of President Donald Trump, in the largest demonstrations since his return to the White House. In other news, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reached Anuradhapura on Sunday (April 6).

PM Modi visits sacred city of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. Know history, significance

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reached Anuradhapura on Sunday (April 6). During the visit, PM Modi and Dissanayake jointly launched the Maho-Anuradhapura railway signalling system and the newly upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line, both of which were established with assistance from the Indian government.

'Unacceptable': Britain strongly condemns Israel's detention of two woman UK MPs

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, on Saturday (Apr 5), strongly condemned Israel's detention of two UK lawmakers, describing it as "unacceptable," "counterproductive," and "deeply concerning".

Tens of thousands march in US against Trump 'devastation'

Opponents of the Republican president's policies -- from government staffing cuts to trade tariffs and eroding civil liberties -- rallied in Washington, New York, Houston, Florida, Colorado and Los Angeles, among other locations.

President Murmu takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025. Both bills were passed by Parliament during the budget session.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine attacked energy facilities 14 times in 24 hours, says Russia