Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, on Saturday (Apr 5), strongly condemned Israel's detention of two UK lawmakers, describing it as "unacceptable," "counterproductive," and "deeply concerning".

The detained MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, both members of the Labour Party, were denied entry to Israel due to suspicions that they planned to document security forces' activities and spread anti-Israel sentiments.

They flew from London to Israel but upon landing were blocked from entering the country and deported, according to British media reports.

"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," Lammy said in a statement.

"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

"The UK government's focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza."

Israel resumed military operations in Gaza, aiming to capture territory and pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages.

Israel kills Hamas 'commander' in Lebanon strike, expands ground offensive in Gaza

Israel claimed to have killed a commander of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday (Apr 4) in a strike in the Lebanese port city of Sidon. The strike reportedly also killed his adult son and daughter. The Israeli military also announced the launch of a new ground offensive in Gaza City to expand the security zone. Israel has pushed since the collapse of a short-lived truce in the war with Hamas to seize territory in Gaza. Tel Avid calls it a strategy to force the militants to free hostages still in captivity.

In a statement, the Israeli military said, "Overnight, the (army and the domestic security agency Shin Bet) conducted a targeted strike in the Sidon area, eliminating the terrorist Hassan Farhat, commander of Hamas's western arena in Lebanon."

Israel alleged that Farhat was responsible for multiple attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians in the aftermath of the outbreak of war in Gaza in October 2023. The attacks included rocket fire on the Israeli town of Safed on February 14, 2024, that killed an Israeli soldier.

