Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reached Anuradhapura on Sunday (April 6). During the visit PM Modi and Dissanayake jointly launched the Maho-Anuradhapura railway signalling system and the newly upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line, both of which were established with assistance from the Indian government.

Thereafter Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi tree in Anuradhapura.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.



History, significance of Anuradhapura

Anuradhapura is a Buddhist pilgrim city and a World Heritage Property. It is also the birthplace of Theravada Buddhism which is the dominant religion in Sri Lanka, including Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. This form of Buddhism is also practiced by minorities in India, China, Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam.

The ancient capital of Anuradhapura stands at a heritage site located in the cultural triangle, conserved with the support of UNESCO since the 1980s. The Sri Lankan Government is planning to develop Anuradhapura, including Jaffna, and Kandy, as heritage cities.

The site is also one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.

Anuradhapura, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of capital Colombo, will be visited by PM Modi, who will pay homage to a fig tree believed to have grown from a cutting from the Bodhi tree in India under which the Buddha attained enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago.

The tree is worshipped and is a symbol of national sovereignty for the 22 million strong Buddhist population of the country.