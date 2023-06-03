Morning news brief: Odisha train tragedy, US defence secretary on importance of US-China talks, & more

In India's eastern state of Odisha, a horrific three-train collision between two passenger trains and a freight train has resulted in the death of at least 288 people, while another 900 people were injured. Amid the tragedy, reports of locals queuing up all night to donate blood, to help the injured, have emerged. Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that dialogue between the United States and China is "essential' to prevent any miscalculation or conflict. In other news, just three days into the Pride Month, a major scuffle broke out at an anti-LGBTQ rally outside a Los Angeles school between opposing groups of parents. Finally, In Senegal, the death toll from clashes has risen to 10.

Click on the headlines to read more

A collision between two passenger trains and a goods train in the eastern Indian state of Odisha's Balasore has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 288 individuals, with approximately 900 others sustaining injuries. According to the railway officials, the Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, crashed into the Howrah Superfast Express. Stay tuned to WION for all the updates.

Locals in India's Odisha state's Balasore district queued up all-night to donate blood for the wounded victims of one of country's worst train accidents ever. The visuals shared on social media showed locals lined up at a blood bank in a hospital where the wounded from the tragedy are being treated.

Police and protesters in Senegal clashed for a second day which resulted in death of one more person on Friday (June 2). The protests and clashes have erupted after sentencing of opposition politician Ousmane Sonko. The violence is one of the deadliest in recent memory.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday (June 3) that dialogue between the United States and China is "essential' in order to prevent any miscalculation which potentially can lead to conflict.